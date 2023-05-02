Nearly 500,000 Turks living abroad cast vote

ANKARA

More than 500,000 Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their ballots in the elections scheduled for May 14 at home in four days, according to the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) representative to the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Recep Özel’s tweet came as Türkiye prepares for its election on May 14, which will decide the country’s 13th president and parliamentary seats.

More than 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad are eligible to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections, around 277,000 of whom are first-time voters.

Turkish citizens can cast their votes without needing to book an appointment until May 9 at designated election bureaus and May 14 at border gates on 156 points across 73 countries, the YSK says.

Foreign representative offices serve Turkish expats between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the local time on weekdays and weekends and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in local time in cities affiliated with the consulate generals.

In the event that the presidential election goes to the second round, citizens will cast votes between May 20 and 24 at the designated offices.

The YSK has placed 4,671 polling stations on 46 border gates. In the event of a possible runoff, the voting process at customs will continue until 5 p.m. on May 28.

Germany, housing the most significant Turkish diaspora, also has the highest number of voters, with more than 1.5 million people eligible to vote, the YSK revealed. Turks living in Germany are able to cast votes in 26 different representative offices.

Germany is followed by France and the Netherlands, where 397,086 and 286,753 voters live, respectively.

The YSK carried ballot boxes to Belarus, Brazil, Estonia, Morocco, Montenegro, the Republic of Korea, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Slovakia and Tanzania for the first time in the country’s history. The council, meanwhile, canceled the ballot box to be established in Sudan due to the escalating conflicts in the North African country.