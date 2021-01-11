Nearly 200,000 visit Göbeklitepe amid pandemic

ŞANLIURFA

Around 200,000 people visited Turkey’s ancient site of Göbeklitepe, known as the world’s oldest temple, in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

A total of 197,912 people visited the 12,000-year-old excavation site in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province although it was closed for around three months, Rahime Yaşar, the deputy head of the Şanlıurfa Tourism Development Association, told Anadolu Agency.

“Especially in 2020 we were expecting around 1 million visitors but the pandemic did not allow this to happen,” Yaşar added.

Müslüm Çoban, head of a regional tourist guides group, was also hopeful after almost 200,000 people visited the ancient site despite coronavirus.

“We expect and hope the figure to improve in 2021,” Çoban added.

Göbeklitepe has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2011. It was discovered in 1963 when researchers from Istanbul and Chicago universities were working at the site.

The German Archaeological Institute and Sanliurfa Museum have done joint works at the site since 1995 and have found T-shaped obelisks from the Neolithic era measuring 3-6 meters (10-20 feet) high, and weighing 40-60 tons.

During the excavations, 12,000-year-old diverse artifacts like human statues at a height of 65 cm (26 inches) were also discovered.