Nearly 20 pct of Turkish population obese: Official data

ANKARA
The individuals 15 years old and over that suffer from obesity constituted 20.2 percent of Turkish population last year, showing a slight decrease compared to the figures in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) health survey has revealed.

This figure was 21.1 percent in 2019.

Examining the body mass index values calculated by using the weight and height values of individuals, the survey also showed that 23.6 percent of women in Türkiye were included in the obese category in 2022. This percentage was 16.8 for males.

Also researching the diseases for the 0-6 age group children in the last six months, the survey revealed that upper respiratory tract infections were the most common diseases in 2022, with 31.3 percent.

For the 7-14 age group children, upper respiratory tract infections were also the most common diseases last year.

The diseases examined for individuals 15 years old and over in the last 12 months, low back disorders were the most common diseases in 2022. Some 24.6 percent of people belonging to this age group suffered from low back disorders last year.

The percentage of daily smokers 15 years old and over was 28.3 percent last year.

Some 41.3 percent of men in Türkiye smoke every day, while this figure was 15.5 percent for females.

In the last 12 months, the percentage of alcohol consumers 15 years old and over was 12.1 percent last year.

On the other hand, non-consumers made up 87.9 percent of the population in 2022.

