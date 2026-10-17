‘Naza’ documentary prompts calls for accountability over Gaza attacks

‘Naza’ documentary prompts calls for accountability over Gaza attacks

ISTANBUL
‘Naza’ documentary prompts calls for accountability over Gaza attacks

Viewers of “Naza,” a documentary examining Israeli military operations in Gaza through soldiers’ testimonies, voiced horror at the civilian toll and called for greater awareness of the atrocities following a preview screening in Istanbul.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the film was screened at Atlas Cinema as part of Filmekimi 2026, the 25th edition of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts’ annual film festival. Produced by British newspaper The Guardian and filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, the documentary entered cinemas for general viewers on Oct. 16 in Türkiye.

Yusuf Yılmaz, one of the viewers, said witnessing violence and confronting its consequences carried a heavy responsibility. He described the accounts in the film as horrifying, particularly a statement about killing more than 1,000 people with the press of a button before returning to everyday life.

Kay Redrub, another viewer, said the documentary should reach Israeli audiences, arguing that its Hebrew-language format could help challenge perceptions within Israeli society. “I hope this film changes Israelis’ minds, because they are the audience we really need to reach,” Redrub said, adding that raising awareness among people who remain neutral or support Israel’s policies was particularly important. “The destruction of Palestine and the killing of people are absolutely unacceptable,” Redrub said.

Claudia Vosman said the testimonies were difficult to comprehend, questioning how soldiers could resume their daily routines after participating in operations that killed civilians. She highlighted accounts in which soldiers discussed the killing of thousands of people and acknowledged the nature of the violence.

“Naza” takes its name from a term used by Israeli intelligence to estimate civilian casualties following an attack. Filmed secretly on rooftops in Tel Aviv over three years, the documentary digitally alters participants’ voices and appearances to protect their identities.

Some interviewees reportedly served in covert intelligence units directly subordinate to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Their testimonies shed light on surveillance and artificial intelligence-assisted targeting systems used in Gaza.

The documentary presents accounts alleging that AI was used to identify potential targets, that homes known to shelter families were bombed, residential areas used as shelters were deliberately set on fire, and civilians were targeted during food distributions.

The film received a Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered, bringing soldiers’ accounts of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to an international audience.

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