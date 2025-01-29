Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner

AYDIN

As new rock paintings continue to be discovered in Latmos, a site known for its significant prehistoric rock art, Bahattin Sürücü, president of the Association for the Protection of Ecosystems and Nature Lovers (EKODOSD), has called on the Archaeology Museum to establish a dedicated Latmos Corner.

The western province of Aydın, which has hosted many civilizations throughout history and functions as an open-air museum, continues to grow in popularity. Latmos (Beşparmak) Mountains, one of the region’s striking sites with its natural beauty and historical significance, has become a destination for domestic and international tourists eager to uncover the mysteries of history. Research aimed at preserving the area and highlighting its historical importance is ongoing, while Latmos’ remarkable rock paintings continue to shed light on prehistoric times.

The Karadere rock paintings, discovered in 1994 by German archaeologist Anneliese Peschlow, are recognized as the first known prehistoric rock paintings in Western Anatolia. Highlighting their significance, EKODOSD has appealed to the Aydın Archaeology Museum to include a dedicated section for Latmos.

EKODOSD President Bahattin Sürücü emphasized the importance of displaying and preserving the region’s historical artifacts under one roof but noted the absence of a section dedicated to Latmos and its 8,000-year-old rock paintings.

Sürücü pointed out a corner to promote Latmos’ unique rock art, which now numbers 200 with the latest discoveries, would be an essential addition.

“The only disappointing aspect of the museum, which houses magnificent artifacts, is the lack of a proper representation of Latmos Mountains, home to our region’s oldest history and a potential leading destination for Aydın tourism. Currently, there’s only an oil painting of a mountain on the museum’s back wall and a few lines of text that are nearly illegible," he said.

"If even a small section was dedicated to Latmos’ prehistoric rock paintings, it would undoubtedly become one of the museum’s most popular spots, drawing visitors’ attention and informing them about this treasure. If such an idea is considered, we are ready to offer our full support. We plan to formally apply to the museum administration regarding this matter,” he added.