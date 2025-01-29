Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner

Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner

AYDIN
Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner

As new rock paintings continue to be discovered in Latmos, a site known for its significant prehistoric rock art, Bahattin Sürücü, president of the Association for the Protection of Ecosystems and Nature Lovers (EKODOSD), has called on the Archaeology Museum to establish a dedicated Latmos Corner.

The western province of Aydın, which has hosted many civilizations throughout history and functions as an open-air museum, continues to grow in popularity. Latmos (Beşparmak) Mountains, one of the region’s striking sites with its natural beauty and historical significance, has become a destination for domestic and international tourists eager to uncover the mysteries of history. Research aimed at preserving the area and highlighting its historical importance is ongoing, while Latmos’ remarkable rock paintings continue to shed light on prehistoric times.

The Karadere rock paintings, discovered in 1994 by German archaeologist Anneliese Peschlow, are recognized as the first known prehistoric rock paintings in Western Anatolia. Highlighting their significance, EKODOSD has appealed to the Aydın Archaeology Museum to include a dedicated section for Latmos.

EKODOSD President Bahattin Sürücü emphasized the importance of displaying and preserving the region’s historical artifacts under one roof but noted the absence of a section dedicated to Latmos and its 8,000-year-old rock paintings.

Sürücü pointed out a corner to promote Latmos’ unique rock art, which now numbers 200 with the latest discoveries, would be an essential addition.

“The only disappointing aspect of the museum, which houses magnificent artifacts, is the lack of a proper representation of Latmos Mountains, home to our region’s oldest history and a potential leading destination for Aydın tourism. Currently, there’s only an oil painting of a mountain on the museum’s back wall and a few lines of text that are nearly illegible," he said.

"If even a small section was dedicated to Latmos’ prehistoric rock paintings, it would undoubtedly become one of the museum’s most popular spots, drawing visitors’ attention and informing them about this treasure. If such an idea is considered, we are ready to offer our full support. We plan to formally apply to the museum administration regarding this matter,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Young Africans push for looted art’s return

Young Africans push for looted art’s return
Lady Gaga announces March release for new album Mayhem

Lady Gaga announces March release for new album 'Mayhem'
Energy cuts halt Antalya’s historical clock

Energy cuts halt Antalya’s historical clock
Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024

Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024
Louvre opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre opens first fashion exhibition
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s diva to Sundance

Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s 'diva' to Sundance
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿