NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

KIEV
NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

The head of NATO on Friday called for "robust" security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure Russia upholds any potential peace deal and "never again" attempts to invade Ukraine.

The question of eventual security guarantees for Ukraine has been front and centre during the latest U.S.-led diplomatic push to broker a peace deal to end the conflict, now in its fourth year.

"Robust security guarantees will be essential and this is what we are now working to define," Mark Rutte said during a visit to Kiev, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who hosted a meeting of European leaders with Rutte and Zelensky on Monday, said Russia had agreed to some Western security guarantees for Kiev.

But Moscow later cast doubt on any such arrangement. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that discussing security guarantees without Russia was "a utopia, a road to nowhere".

On a visit to Kiev, during which an air raid alert sounded across the city, Rutte said security guarantees were needed to ensure "Russia will uphold any deal and will never ever again attempt to take one square kilometre of Ukraine".

Zelensky said "the guarantees consist of what partners can give Ukraine, as well as what the army in Ukraine should be like" once the war ends.

"And it is too early to say who can provide military personnel, who can provide intelligence, who has a presence at sea or in the air, and who is ready to provide funding," he added.

Rutte also said it was "too early to exactly say what will be the outcome. But clearly, the U.S. will be involved", adding: "We do not want a repeat of the Budapest Memorandum or the Minsk Agreement."

Moscow signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, which was aimed at ensuring security for Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan in exchange for them giving up numerous nuclear weapons left from the Soviet era.

Russia violated that first by taking Crimea in 2014, and then by starting a full-scale offensive in 2022, which has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

    Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

  2. Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

    Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

  3. Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

    Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

  4. Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

    Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

  5. Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

    Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits
Recommended
Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown
Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit
Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its security, sovereignty

Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'
Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital
Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
WORLD Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned on Friday after a cabinet meeting failed to agree to sanctions against Israel.
ECONOMY Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Türkiye's Central Bank will terminate the opening and renewal of foreign-exchange-protected deposits (KKM) as of Aug. 23, it said Saturday.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿