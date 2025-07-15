Nationwide tribute, ceremonies mark ninth year of 2016 coup attempt

ISTANBUL

A wide array of public events and commemorative ceremonies on July 15 marked the ninth anniversary of the failed coup attempt carried out by the FETÖ terrorist organization in 2016, honoring those who lost their lives.

The attempted coup, orchestrated by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, targeted key government and military sites in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and other major cities, killing over 250 people and injuring more than 2,200.

In the wake of the uprising, the Turkish parliament unanimously declared July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, a national holiday now observed annually through solemn tributes and mass gatherings.

In the early hours of July 15, families visited the graves of those who died resisting the coup.

One of the most visited memorials was the resting place of Ömer Halisdemir, a non-commissioned officer who was shot dead after killing a FETÖ-affiliated general involved in the coup attempt in the capital Ankara.

Halisdemir, widely hailed as a national hero, was honored by countless visitors flocking to his grave in his hometown of Çukurkuyu in the central province of Niğde to pay their respects.

To honor the memory of that night, the theatrical performance of the epic “The Longest Night,” commissioned by the Presidency, was expected to take place at the Presidential Complex for the first time on the night of July 15.

In Istanbul, the anniversary was also marked by a commemorative run. Athletes, survivors and relatives of those killed in the coup joined a symbolic race from Çengelköy to the Anatolian entrance of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge — formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge.

The bridge remains one of the most harrowing symbols of the coup night, where FETÖ-affiliated soldiers opened fire on civilians, killing 34 people. It has since been renamed and now features a memorial monument.

As with every anniversary, massive Turkish flags were draped over the span of the bridge.

Museums and exhibitions detailing the night of the attempted coup also drew significant public interest, particularly in Istanbul and Ankara.

The Presidency’s Communications Directorate is leading a comprehensive campaign titled “Name of Victory: Türkiye,” both domestically and through diplomatic missions abroad.

The initiative aims to highlight “the unity and resilience of the Turkish people who stood against the coup attempt,” according to an official statement.

As part of the program, a media event running from July 14 to 18 in Ankara and Istanbul brought together 200 journalists, including one from each of Türkiye’s 81 provinces and 120 from 41 countries. The event is designed to pay tribute to those who perished and to reaffirm the notion that the nation’s victory was won through collective will and unwavering resolve.