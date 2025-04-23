Nationwide festivities mark 105th year of parliament on Children’s Day

ANKARA

With parades, tributes and children's laughter echoing nationwide, millions of Turkish citizens on April 23 participated in vibrant ceremonies and joyful festivities to mark the dual celebration of the 105th anniversary of the opening of the Turkish parliament and National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Established during the War of Independence, the parliament first convened in 1920 in the capital Ankara, marking a historic step toward national sovereignty and the birth of the modern republic.

A year later, the day was declared a national holiday by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. In 1929, he dedicated the holiday to children and ensured its celebration as Children’s Day, symbolizing his vision of a future shaped by younger generations.

In keeping with a long-standing custom to celebrate this soulful, eloquent day, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin visited Atatürk's mausoleum, Anıtkabir, in the early morning, accompanied by students, teachers and ministry officials.

Following a moment of silence and the recitation of the national anthem, the minister proceeded to inscribe the special memorial book at Anıtkabir.

In his written tribute, Tekin reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to nurturing future generations with awareness and love, with the mission of elevating the nation above the level of contemporary civilization.

In a second formal ceremony, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş placed a wreath at the Atatürk monument in front of the parliament. The ceremony included moments of remembrance, a moment of silence and the recitation of the national anthem.

Afterward, Kurtulmuş, along with other members of the parliament, traveled together to Anıtkabir.

On this special day, set aside by Atatürk for children, they were at the heart of all the events, with many politicians upholding the custom of letting children occupy their positions at the parliament for the day.

After official ceremonies and messages, attention turned to joyful celebrations organized for children across the country.

In the central city of Nevşehir’s heavenly Cappadocia region, hot air balloons adorned with Turkish flags filled the sky in a stunning visual tribute to the national holiday.

Tourists and locals gathered to witness the spectacle above the fairy chimneys of the iconic landscape.

In the quake-hit southern city of Hatay’s İskenderun district, a container housing area transformed into a festive zone with music, dance shows and art activities for children.

Meanwhile, the Mediterranean coastal city of Mersin’s Gülnar district hosted the 2nd international children’s festival, featuring games and performances by dance groups from Kosovo and Albania.

In the northwestern city of Bursa, the Foundation for Children with Leukemia (LÖSEV) foundation brought together children battling leukemia and their families for a day of music, poetry and celebration.

Across the country, schools also came alive with shows, as students who had practiced for weeks showcased their talents in recitals and musical events.

From solemn tributes at Anıtkabir to joyful community festivals across the country, this year’s April 23 celebrations reflected both the pride of a nation rooted in democratic ideals and the hope carried forward by its children.