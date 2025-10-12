National volleyball team captain Eda Erdem appointed UN Women goodwill ambassador

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe and Türkiye’s national women's volleyball team captain Eda Erdem Dündar has been appointed as the new goodwill ambassador for U.N. Women Türkiye, joining a global network of advocates striving to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The announcement came just ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child on Oct. 11, at a ceremony in Istanbul that brought together figures from sports, business and civil society.

Erdem has earned the title for her influential role as both an athlete and a leader, symbolizing the power of sports to inspire change beyond the court.

“This is not just an honorary title. It is a responsibility and an opportunity to make a difference,” Erdem said during the launch event. “I was once a little girl who found her voice through sports. Now, we’ll work to ensure every girl has the same chance to be heard and to lead.”

Applause filled the room when Erdem stated, “Women have a voice, but too often they are not heard.”

U.N. Women Europe and Central Asia Regional Director Belén Sanz Luque praised the athlete’s appointment, noting, “Eda’s influence extends far beyond Türkiye. In a world where men and women often receive unequal recognition in the same sport, her leadership sets a powerful example. We hope this partnership will inspire further collaborations.”

U.N. Women Türkiye Country Director Maryse Guimond emphasized Erdem’s unique form of leadership. “Eda’s strength lies not only in her athletic success, but in her ability to build trust and unity. There are still too few women leaders — just 28 percent globally. Figures like Eda show girls what is possible.”

According to U.N. Women data, 122 million girls worldwide remain out of school, and one in five young women is married before the age of 18. Around 50 million girls currently live with the trauma of sexual violence, while nearly 4 million girls are subjected to female genital mutilation. Experts warn that efforts to end such practices must accelerate 27-fold to meet the 2030 global goals.

As the goodwill ambassador, Erdem will use her platform to advocate for policies that support girls’ education, leadership and equal participation in decision-making. Her campaign slogan, “Our Voice. Our Strength,” reflects a vision of empowerment rooted in unity and action.

Reflecting on her own journey, Erdem described how volleyball transformed her from a quiet child into a confident leader. “I learned to take responsibility, to listen and to lift my teammates. Leadership isn’t about being the star player; it’s about building trust.”

“Solidarity among women athletes is a necessity. When women support each other, we don’t just play better — we change the game.”