National Security Council discusses election security

ANKARA

The National Security Council (MGK) has discussed the election security and the measures needed for the May 14 polls, the council said in a statement after it convened in the capital Ankara on March 30.

“Measures for holding the May 14, 2023 elections in an environment of peace and security were reviewed,” the statement said.

The council also evaluated the outcome of the Feb. 6 earthquakes and the efforts to normalize life in the quake-hut region as soon as possible, it added.

“Measures aimed at eliminating all kinds of negative effects of this disaster on the peace and welfare of our citizens and the national power elements of our country were discussed,” the council said.

The continuation of the “recent positive atmosphere” in the relations with Greece will be beneficial for both sides and the region, it added.

The latest developments in Syria and Iraq have been “instrumental in understanding the real intention of those who continue to equip the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG by all means and capabilities, including helicopters, under the guise of combating terror group Daesh,” the statement said.

The council reaffirmed Türkiye’s success in counterterror operations aimed at eliminating the PKK and its affiliates despite all the support behind them,” and said that the country “will not allow the creation of a terror corridor along its borders.”

“The negative effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which have been going on for more than a year, on the stability of other countries in the region and the security in the Black Sea were evaluated,” at the meeting, read the statement.

Türkiye will continue efforts to establish lasting peace, maintain regional stability and eliminate the effects of humanitarian crises, it said.

Türkiye will continue efforts to resolve the conflicts in the Balkans in a fair way in the framework of Ankara’s policy efforts in maintaining peace and stability that was achieved in close consultation and cooperation with the Balkan countries, it added.