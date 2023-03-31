National Security Council discusses election security

National Security Council discusses election security

ANKARA
National Security Council discusses election security

The National Security Council (MGK) has discussed the election security and the measures needed for the May 14 polls, the council said in a statement after it convened in the capital Ankara on March 30.

“Measures for holding the May 14, 2023 elections in an environment of peace and security were reviewed,” the statement said.

The council also evaluated the outcome of the Feb. 6 earthquakes and the efforts to normalize life in the quake-hut region as soon as possible, it added.

“Measures aimed at eliminating all kinds of negative effects of this disaster on the peace and welfare of our citizens and the national power elements of our country were discussed,” the council said.

The continuation of the “recent positive atmosphere” in the relations with Greece will be beneficial for both sides and the region, it added.

The latest developments in Syria and Iraq have been “instrumental in understanding the real intention of those who continue to equip the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG by all means and capabilities, including helicopters, under the guise of combating terror group Daesh,” the statement said.

The council reaffirmed Türkiye’s success in counterterror operations aimed at eliminating the PKK and its affiliates despite all the support behind them,” and said that the country “will not allow the creation of a terror corridor along its borders.”

“The negative effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which have been going on for more than a year, on the stability of other countries in the region and the security in the Black Sea were evaluated,” at the meeting, read the statement.

Türkiye will continue efforts to establish lasting peace, maintain regional stability and eliminate the effects of humanitarian crises, it said.

Türkiye will continue efforts to resolve the conflicts in the Balkans in a fair way in the framework of Ankara’s policy efforts in maintaining peace and stability that was achieved in close consultation and cooperation with the Balkan countries, it added.

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents
İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked
Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry
First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO

Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”