National palaces hosted 8.7 million tourists in 2024

ISTANBUL
The historical and cultural heritage sites under the National Palaces administration were among the most visited attractions by domestic and international tourists in 2024.

According to a statement from the National Palaces Presidency, the number of visitors to National Palaces in 2024 increased by 20 percent compared to the previous year, rising from 7,261,241 to 8,709,027.

Among the leading heritage sites, Topkapı Palace welcomed 4,683,250 visitors, while Dolmabahçe Palace hosted 1,384,383.

Yıldız Palace, inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 19, 2024, has since attracted 447,586 domestic and international visitors.

On the Asian side, Beylerbeyi Palace, with its garden and pier remaining open late into summer evenings, recorded 649,460 visitors. Küçüksu Pavilion was also a popular destination, drew 203,133 visitors.

The National Palaces Painting Museum, a favorite spot for art enthusiasts, saw its visitor count reach 512,674, thanks to its rich historical collection, garden, and captivating ambiance.

Ankara Palas, one of the symbolic structures of the Republican era, has hosted 188,471 visitors since opening its doors on Feb. 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum, renowned for its glass art collection, attracted 175,480 visitors.

