National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş

  • September 10 2021 14:58:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Football Federation confirmed on Sept. 10 that they had parted ways with national team manager Şenol Güneş in the wake of poor results.

Güneş, whose contract ended by mutual consent, was under fire from sports officials and fans alike after Turkey suffered a huge 6-1 loss to the Netherlands on Sept. 7 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Following the historic defeat, Turkey dropped to the number three spot in the group with 11 points.

It was a devastating defeat but not the heaviest one for the Turkish team, as England toppled Turkey 8-0 twice, in 1984 and 1987.

The federation thanked the 69-year-old Güneş and wished him success in his future endeavors.

