National boxer wins gold at European Games

ISTANBUL
National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.

In the 66 kg category, Sürmeneli won gold after beating her Belgian opponent Oshin Derieuw in all three rounds with a score of 5-0 in each round.

As Sürmeneli, the last Olympic champion, won the gold medal in the ongoing event in Poland, another national boxer Samet Gümüş won the silver medal.

National kickboxing athletes Funda Güleç, Cevat Kır and Recep Men also won bronze medals.

In a message on social media, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak congratulated the national athletes.

“At the 3rd European Games being held in Poland, our national athletes continue to make us proud by achieving important degrees. Busenaz Sürmeneli, our last Olympic champion, added another gold medal to her collection by becoming the champion. Another boxer Samet Gümüş won a silver medal. In kickboxing, our national athletes Cevat Kır, Funda Güleç and Recep Men made us proud by winning bronze medals. I congratulate our national athletes for these valuable degrees and thank everyone who contributed to their success,” Bak said.

