National amputee football team wins European Championship

EVIANS-LES-BAINS

Türkiye’s national amputee football team clinched the European Championship title by defeating Spain 3-0 in the final match on June 8, marking their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

In the 2024 European Amputee Football Championship, organized in Evian-les-Bains in France’s Haute-Savoie region, Türkiye successfully defended their title, having previously won the championship in 2021 and 2017.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the team on their victory with a social media message that wrote, “I would like to congratulate our Amputee Football National Team, who defeated Spain in the final of the Amputee Football European Championship and became the European Champion for the third time in a row and made us proud once again.”

The 2017 European Amputee Football Championship, hosted in Istanbul by the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF), saw Türkiye emerge against England with a 2-1 scoreline.

The national team further established their dominance by defeating Poland 6-0 in the 2021 final held in Krakow.

Türkiye has an impressive track record in amputee football and is undefeated in Europe, securing a total of 11 victories in 11 matches across the last two European championships, with 62 goals scored and only four conceded.

On the world stage, Türkiye’s amputee national football team has consistently performed well, achieving third place in the World Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

In the 2018 Amputee Football World Cup held in Mexico, Türkiye reached the final but lost to Angola on penalties, finishing second. However, they redeemed themselves in the 2022 World Cup, hosted in Antalya, by defeating Angola 4-1 in the final to win their first World Cup title.