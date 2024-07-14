Nation to mark 2016 coup attempt with nationwide events

ANKARA

Türkiye will commemorate the anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt by FETÖ on July 15 with a series of events across the country.

The foiled coup, led by the terrorist group's U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, targeted key locations in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and elsewhere, resulting in the loss of 251 lives and injuring around 2,200 people.

In the aftermath, the Turkish parliament unanimously passed a bill recognizing the anniversary as "Democracy and National Unity Day."

A central commemoration ceremony will take place at the parliament, where carnations will be laid at the memorial in the area bombed during the coup attempt.

Additionally, historical sites in Istanbul and Ankara will be illuminated to mark the day.

In Istanbul, two monuments in Üsküdar and Bağcılar will honor those killed during the coup attempt, while the Turkish flag will be projected onto Kuleli Military High School, Galata Tower and the naval museum in Beşiktaş.

Similar commemorations will occur at the Republic Museum in Ankara.

Three Bosphorus bridges in Istanbul, a bridge in Çanakkale and a bridge connecting Kocaeli's Dilovası to Yalova's Altınova will display flags bearing the slogan "victory of the nation."

This theme, coordinated by the Communications Directorate, underscores the large-scale commemoration events.

The presidential office said the events will showcase the Turkish nation's "epic resistance to the treacherous coup attempt by defending its independence and democracy." The aim is to "keep the spirit of July 15 alive."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the Edirnekapı martyrdom in Istanbul before attending a ceremony at the parliament. In the evening, Erdoğan will deliver a speech at a program in Kızılay Square in Ankara.

During an event in Istanbul late on July 13, Erdoğan commemorated the victims of the coup where "we wrote an epic against death-spewing weapons."

"They did all kinds of dastardly deeds to break the resistance of the nation but they could not achieve their insidious and bloody ambitions," he said.

"They thought they would occupy Türkiye and seize the will of the nation, but 40 years of planning and preparation went down the drain in just a few hours."

The failed coup showed "the servants of the imperialists that the will of the Turkish nation cannot be chained," the president added.

A concert at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul took place on July 14, and a panel discussion is scheduled in Ankara on July 16. All mosques will call for prayers for the victims.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry will display videos and images related to the coup attempt on all flight information screens at airports. Istanbul Airport's tower will be illuminated in red and white, symbolizing the Turkish flag.

State-run television TRT 1 will broadcast a movie depicting the events in Ankara on the night of the coup through the eyes of a father and son.

The "victory of democracy" theme will also be commemorated through Turkish missions worldwide, which will organize photo exhibitions and show films, videos and documentaries about the day.

Trucks with LED screens will display coup-related content in New York's bustling streets.