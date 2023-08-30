Nation marks 101st anniversary of Dumlupınar victory

ANKARA

Ceremonies are setting to take place across Türkiye on Aug. 30 to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the historic Battle of Dumlupınar, a pivotal moment in the country's way to the success of the Turkish War of Independence.

Thousands of citizens are anticipated to assemble in the western province of Kütahya's Dumlupınar district, where the decisive victory against Greek occupying forces unfolded.

The capital Ankara will witness ceremonies at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led the Turkish forces to victory in the battle, also known as the Field Battle of the Commander-in-Chief.

In Istanbul, Vatan Avenue will be the site of an extensive military parade featuring hundreds of servicemen marching in procession, accompanied by military vehicles in formation.

Throughout the country, an array of concerts, ceremonies and events are scheduled to mark Victory Day. Istanbul Municipality has curated a series of concerts featuring famous artists, including Güneş, Zakkum, Emre Altuğ and Norm Ender.

A major gathering is also planned at Yenikapı district, with festivities ranging from DJ performances to dance workshops for all ages. The night will conclude with a performance by renowned pop singer Gülşen.

Ankara will celebrate Aug. 30 with concerts and band parades. The celebrations have been ongoing, with highlights including concerts by Duman and Yüzyüzeyken Konuşuruz bands.

Rappers Lvbel C5 and Cakal met with their fans on Aug. 29, while on Aug. 30, famous pop singer Yalın will grace the stage at Atatürk Forest Farm (AOÇ).

The commemorations will also envelop İzmir, where a series of events are planned. The focal point of the celebrations will be Cumhuriyet Square, featuring ceremonies, a rendition of the National Anthem and a parade. The municipality's youth camp has been engaging participants in sports competitions and dance workshops.

The festivities will culminate in a canto, tango and waltz event at the Mordoğan pier.

The date Aug. 30 has been celebrated as “Victory Day” for 101 years to mark the biggest battle of Türkiye’s Independence War that led to the birth of the Turkish Republic a year later. It was declared an official national holiday in 1926.

Türkiye was occupied by Allied forces after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War (1914-1918). The occupation prompted Türkiye’s War of Independence in 1919, during which Turkish forces, led by Gen. Mustafa Kemal, eventually ousted the occupiers from Anatolia.

Turkish forces fought the last battle, Dumlupınar, from Aug. 26 to 30, 1922, when Greek forces were decisively defeated, which was later legitimized by the Treaty of Lausanne. By the end of the year, all foreign forces had left the territories that would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye in 1923.