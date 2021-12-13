Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener

  • December 13 2021 15:20:00

Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener

ANKARA
Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on Dec. 13 said she believes that the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance will be elected by the nation in the next elections.

"I do not know when the election will take place, but I believe that the candidate of the Nation Alliance will be the 13th president,” Akşener said.

Along with Akşener, Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Democrat Party (DP) chair Gültekin Uysal attended the commissioning ceremony of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality buses named “The Capital Meets with New Buses.”

“We have been in a Turkey where the same mentality has been ruled by similar names for 20 years,” she said.

Akşener stressed that the municipalities are important and that she struggled to win these municipalities.

Kılıçdaroğlu, for his part, said that Turkey does not have an insoluble problem. “This country needs smart people, not crazy men. We need humble people who work for their country, not those who are arrogant, who know the situation, discuss the problems openly and transparently,” he stated.

“But we can solve the questions like this. We all know that when we approach problems like this, many problems can be solved in a short time. We know that everyone in their right mind is worried about this trend,” he added.

Citing problems in Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu pledged to address these difficulties.

“We have to do this through democratic means,” he stated.

iyi party,

TURKEY Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

    Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

  2. Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

    Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

  3. Baklava on golden tray up for sale

    Baklava on golden tray up for sale

  4. Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

    Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

  5. Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

    Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Recommended
Prosecutor launches investigation into HDP congress

Prosecutor launches investigation into HDP congress
Kılıçdaroğlu announces six freedom steps in event of electoral victory

Kılıçdaroğlu announces six freedom steps in event of electoral victory
Tension in parliament may end up in court

Tension in parliament may end up in court
Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’

‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to work to end polarization

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to work to end 'polarization'
WORLD California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Authorities in California said on Dec. 13 they were reinstating mask mandates in all indoor public spaces to try to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ECONOMY UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) yesterday on appeal for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.