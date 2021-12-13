Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on Dec. 13 said she believes that the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance will be elected by the nation in the next elections.

"I do not know when the election will take place, but I believe that the candidate of the Nation Alliance will be the 13th president,” Akşener said.

Along with Akşener, Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Democrat Party (DP) chair Gültekin Uysal attended the commissioning ceremony of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality buses named “The Capital Meets with New Buses.”

“We have been in a Turkey where the same mentality has been ruled by similar names for 20 years,” she said.

Akşener stressed that the municipalities are important and that she struggled to win these municipalities.

Kılıçdaroğlu, for his part, said that Turkey does not have an insoluble problem. “This country needs smart people, not crazy men. We need humble people who work for their country, not those who are arrogant, who know the situation, discuss the problems openly and transparently,” he stated.

“But we can solve the questions like this. We all know that when we approach problems like this, many problems can be solved in a short time. We know that everyone in their right mind is worried about this trend,” he added.

Citing problems in Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu pledged to address these difficulties.

“We have to do this through democratic means,” he stated.