Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener

  • June 06 2021 13:45:00

Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener

ANKARA
Nation Alliance should nominate common presidential candidate: Akşener

The Nation Alliance should agree on a common candidate for the presidential elections, the İYİ (Good) Party leader has said, stressing that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) should nominate its own contender as it is not a member of the oppositional alliance.

“I believe it will be much more beneficial to appoint a common presidential candidate,” İYİ Party chair Meral Akşener told in a televised interview over the weekend.

“I don’t think it is right for the components of the Nation Alliance to compete against each other” in the coming elections, she added.

The Nation Alliance comprises the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ Party, the Democrat Party and the Felicity Party against the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The Future Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) are also expected to join the Nation Alliance before the elections slated in June 2023.

At least 50 percent of the votes is required to be elected as president, an obligation that pushes the parties to come together in alliances.

“Our candidate should be the one who will win [the elections],” Akşener said, appreciating CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s approach as “extremely rational and well-intended.” On a question, Akşener said the HDP should run with its own candidate in the presidential elections as it’s not a formal member of the oppositional alliance.

According to the electoral law, if no candidate garners 50 percent + 1 vote in the first round of the election, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in the runoff to be elected as the country’s president.

Turkey, DEVA Party,

TURKEY CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies
MOST POPULAR

  1. FETÖ ringleader’s nephew avows himself

    FETÖ ringleader’s nephew avows himself

  2. Tourism professionals hopeful to witness domestic tourism boom

    Tourism professionals hopeful to witness domestic tourism boom

  3. Teams start clearing Turkish shores of sea snot

    Teams start clearing Turkish shores of sea snot

  4. Turkey to keep troops at Kabul airport if its terms are met: Minister

    Turkey to keep troops at Kabul airport if its terms are met: Minister

  5. Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew

    Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew
Recommended
CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies
Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations

Parliament speaker requests information over minister’s allegations
İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia
CHP leader renews call for snap elections

CHP leader renews call for snap elections
MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia
CHP slams gov’t over handling of pandemic

CHP slams gov’t over handling of pandemic
WORLD Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured on June 7 when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed earlier, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkey may drill new wells in Black Sea, says minister

Turkey may drill new wells in Black Sea, says minister

Turkey is open to the option of drilling another exploratory well in the Black Sea this year following the discovery on Friday of 135 billion cubic meters of gas in the Amasra-1 well, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on June 7.

SPORTS Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey claimed a 3-1 win against Thailand on June 6 in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League.