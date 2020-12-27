Nashville blast investigation leads US agents to suburban home

  • December 27 2020 10:49:00

Nashville blast investigation leads US agents to suburban home

NASHVILLE-Reuters
Nashville blast investigation leads US agents to suburban home

Federal agents investigating the explosion of a motor home in Nashville were searching a two-story suburban house on Dec. 26 for clues to the blast, which injured three people in the heart of America's country music capital on Christmas Day.

Federal agents were also trying to identify apparent human remains found near the exploded vehicle.

The motor home, parked on a downtown street of Tennessee's largest city, exploded at dawn on Dec. 25 moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.

The thunderous, fiery blast destroyed several vehicles, damaged more than 40 businesses and left a trail of shards from shattered windows.

Following up on what they said were more than 500 leads, local police and agents from the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were searching a two-story, red-brick house on Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee, 11 miles (18 km) southeast of Nashville, paying particular attention to its basement, according to a Reuters witness.

Officials on Dec. 26 declined to name a person of interest in connection with the explosion, but CBS News reported that the investigation has honed in on 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, who recently lived at the Bakertown address, public records showed. According to a document posted online, on Nov. 25 he signed over the property to a woman in Los Angeles at no cost to her. The document was signed by Warner, but not by the woman.

Google Street View images of the house from 2019 show what appears to be a white motor home in the driveway. Neighbors told local TV station WKRN that the recreational vehicle had been parked there for years and is now gone.

"Once we have processed the scene, we will look at the evidence and anything that we have recovered from this residence and see how that fits into this investigation," FBI spokesman Darrell Debusk, who was at the house on Dec. 26, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"At this point we're not prepared to identify any single individual," FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski said at a news conference on Dec. 26.

Korneski told reporters that investigators were "vigorously working on" identifying what appeared to be human remains found in the wreckage. He declined to say whether investigators believe the remains belong to the person behind what officials say was "an intentional act."

Korneski said the FBI's Quantico, Virginia-based Behavioral Analysis Unit was helping determine the motivation of the person responsible.

The vehicle was parked outside an ATT Inc office, and the blast caused widespread telephone, internet and TV service outages in central Tennessee and parts of several neighboring states, including Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.

A recording, then a blast 

Adding to the cryptic nature of Dec. 25's incident was the eerie preamble described by police and witnesses - a crackle of gunfire followed by an apparently computer-generated female voice from the RV reciting a minute-by-minute countdown to an impending bombing.

Police scrambled to evacuate nearby homes and buildings and called for a bomb squad, which was en route to the scene when the RV blew up.

Police later posted a photo of the motor home, which they said had arrived in the area about five hours prior to the explosion.

Officials said 41 businesses were damaged and three people were hospitalized with relatively minor injuries. City authorities hailed police officers who they said likely prevented more casualties by acting quickly to clear the area.

Dozens of agents from the FBI and the ATF were surveying the scene on Saturday. Parked cars and trees were blackened and an exploded water pipe that had been spraying overnight had covered trees in a layer of ice.

"All the windows came in from the living room into the bedroom. The front door became unhinged," Buck McCoy, who lives on the block where the blast occurred, told WKRN. "I had blood coming from my face and on my side and on my legs and a little bit on my feet."

Among those hit by communications problems as a result of damage to the ATT building from the blast were police departments, emergency services and Nashville International Airport, which temporarily halted flights Friday afternoon.

ATT said on Dec. 26 that a fire reignited at the building overnight, forcing it to be evacuated, but workers were able to drill access holes into the building to connect generators to critical equipment that it hoped to have back online in hours.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited the scene on Dec. 26 and said in a Twitter post it was a "miracle" that no one was killed. In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lee requested a federal emergency declaration to aid relief efforts. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

    Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

  2. Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

    Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

  3. Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

    Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

  4. 2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

    2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

  5. Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine
Recommended
Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions
Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears
Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover

Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover
Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

EU begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads

EU begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads
US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals
WORLD Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Dec. 26 as President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.   
ECONOMY China to leapfrog US as worlds biggest economy by 2028: Think tank

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: Think tank

China will overtake the United States to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.
SPORTS Trabzon loses first real test with coach Avcı

Trabzon loses first real test with coach Avcı

Trabzonspor suffered its first defeat in seven games under coach Abdullah Avcı, losing 2-0 at home against Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Dec. 26.