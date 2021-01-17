NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

  • January 17 2021 10:28:00

NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

NASA conducted a test firing of the engines for its giant Space Launch System (SLS) lunar rocket on Jan. 16 but they shut down earlier than planned, the space agency said.

The "hot-fire" test at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi was supposed to last a little over eight minutes - the time the engines would burn in flight - but they shut down just over a minute into the burn.

"Teams are assessing the data to determine what caused the early shutdown, and will determine a path forward," NASA said in a statement.

The SLS rocket is intended to launch the Artemis missions that will take US astronauts back to the Moon.

Despite being cut short, NASA said the test of the RS-25 engines had provided valuable information for the planned missions.

"Saturday’s test was an important step forward to ensure that the core stage of the SLS rocket is ready for the Artemis I mission, and to carry crew on future missions," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"Although the engines did not fire for the full duration, the team successfully worked through the countdown, ignited the engines, and gained valuable data to inform our path forward."

It is not yet known what caused the early shutdown but SLS program manager John Honeycutt told reporters they had seen a flash in a thermal protection blanket on one of the engines and were analyzing the data.

"In my opinion the team accomplished a lot today, we learned a lot about the vehicle," Honeycutt said.

NASA’s Artemis I mission to test the SLS and an unmanned Orion spacecraft is scheduled to take place before the end of 2021.

The following Artemis II mission in 2023 will take astronauts around the Moon but will not land. Artemis III will send astronauts, including the first woman, to the Moon in 2024.

In its configuration for Artemis I, the SLS will stand 322 feet (98 meters), taller than the Statue of Liberty, and is more powerful than the Saturn V rockets used in the Apollo missions that sent the first astronauts to the Moon.

NASA’s eventual goal is to establish an Artemis Base Camp on the Moon before the end of the decade, an ambitious plan that would require tens of billions of dollar of funding and the green light from President-elect Joe Biden and Congress.

A manned return to the Moon is the first part of the Artemis program to set up a long-term colony and test technologies for a crewed mission to Mars in the 2030s.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

    Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

  2. 650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

    650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

  3. No serious side effects reported post vaccine

    No serious side effects reported post vaccine

  4. German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

    German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665
Recommended
European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans
Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call

Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call
Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges

Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
Turkish Cyprus announces overnight curfew

Turkish Cyprus announces overnight curfew

Armin Laschet elected leader of Merkel’s party

Armin Laschet elected leader of Merkel’s party
UK to require all arrivals quarantine as virus deaths rise

UK to require all arrivals quarantine as virus deaths rise
WORLD European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers on Jan. 16 voiced deep concern over Iran’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for the element.
ECONOMY Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey has invested 27 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion) on natural gas distribution since 2002, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 16.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe on Jan. 16 hinted at signing Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil.