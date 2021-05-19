NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot

  • May 19 2021 07:00:00

NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot

MUĞLA
NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot

An Instagram story shared by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) last month showing a view of the famous Turkish touristic hub has excited the locals of the Ula district of the southwestern province of Muğla who have already been seeing a rise in interest toward the picturesque town.

On April 22 Earth Day, NASA posted a video from the Kadın Azmağı Stream in Akyaka village, a tourism hotspot that hosts around 1 million tourists annually, with the caption, “Wow. Take in the beauty of Akyaka.”

“NASA’s post mounted people’s interest toward Akyaka,” Ula Mayor Özer Türkler told Anadolu Agency on May 18.

According to the mayor, the number of daily visitors to the region increased after the post. “After the pandemic, we expect a tourism boom here,” he added.

Akyaka village, located in the Gulf of Gökova, has a winter population of 1,500 inhabitants, whose number doubles in the summers.

“The water of Kadın Amağı Stream is cold and drinkable. You can see the gray mullets and snakefish with the naked eye,” the mayor noted.

Turkey, azmak,

ARTS & LIFE Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

    Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

  2. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  3. Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

    Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

  4. MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

    MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

  5. Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement
Recommended
Turkey to mark Youth and Sports Day, commemorate Atatürk

Turkey to mark Youth and Sports Day, commemorate Atatürk
Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians
İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel

İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel
MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine
Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine
WORLD Soil is the solution: Op-ed

Soil is the solution: Op-ed

What do you think of when you hear the word “desertification?” Sand dunes slowly encroaching on bountiful farmland? The Sahara and Gobi taking over Africa and Asia? Rivers and streams drying up? That’s certainly part of it. But the key impact of desertification is the degradation of land – to the point where soil becomes so damaged that it no longer supports life.
ECONOMY ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on May 18 said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.
SPORTS Two racers take podium in European Le Mans Series

Two racers take podium in European Le Mans Series

Two Turkish racers have broken new ground in the European Le Mans Series by taking the podium in two different categories for the first time in Turkish racing history.