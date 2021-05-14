Napoleonic jewels dazzle in Geneva auction

  • May 14 2021 07:00:00

GENEVA-Agence France-Presse
A jewelry set worn by French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s adopted daughter sold for $1.65 million in Geneva on May 12, soaring way above the pre-auction estimate.

Marking the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death, Christie’s auction house sold the nine imperial jewels adorned with sapphires and diamonds, which were from the collection of his adopted daughter Stephanie de Beauharnais.

Some 38 sapphires from Sri Lanka were used to create the set in the early 1800s.

Offered as separate lots, the jewels had remained in the same family ever since they were offered to Beauharnais on her wedding to Charles, the grand duke of Baden, at the Tuileries Palace in Paris in 1806.

Besides their historical value, the jewels were also prized for their natural blue, as sapphires usually undergo heat treatment to accentuate the color.

The nine pieces included a tiara, a necklace, a pair of earrings, two pendants, two brooches, a ring and a bracelet.

"There was a huge demand from collectors around the world, both in Asia and the Middle East, also Europe and the Americas," auctioneer Max Fawcett told reporters at the Magnificent Jewels sale.

It was thought that the collection might fetch $475,000 in total, but the tiara alone went for $462,000. It contains octagonal step-cut and oval-shaped sapphires, rose and old-cut diamonds, and gold.

The sale also included a sapphire crown worn by Queen Mary II of Portugal, who was twice the country’s reigning monarch before her death in 1853.

Set with a Burmese sapphire in the center, the crown was estimated at $190,000-$385,000 but sold for far more, at $1.95 million.

The priciest item in the sale was the last of the 146 lots - a rectangular white 100.94-carat diamond called the Spectacle, which sold for $14.1 million.

The internally flawless diamond is the largest stone ever to have been cut in Russia and was cut from a rough stone unearthed in the remote northeastern Yakutia region in 2016.

The preparation and cutting process took a year and eight months.

France,

WORLD Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks
Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela’s electoral authority on May 13 announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.
ECONOMY Tech zones exports reach $5.8 billion

Tech zones exports reach $5.8 billion

The amount of total exports from Turkey’s 87 Technology Development Zones has reached $5.8 billion in 21 years, according to data by the Industry and Technology Ministry.
SPORTS Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig champion will be decided on May 15 when a fierce battle between the major Istanbul clubs, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, is completed.