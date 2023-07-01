Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child


Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her second child on June 29, nearly two years after she welcomed a daughter.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she posted on June 29 on Instagram. “A True Gift from God - blessed!”

The supermodel and host of the reality competition series “The Face” confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details.

On June 29, Campbell's post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter's tiny hand joining theirs.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.

In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, “wasn't adopted. ... She's my child.”

Since her birth in May 2021, Campbell has kept most details of her daughter’s life private, including her name, and has only sparingly shared photos of her publicly.

Last year, however, the pair posed together for the March 2022 cover of British Vogue, photographed by Campbell’s longtime friend and collaborator Steven Meisel. In the cover image, Campbell holds her daughter protectively against her chest, wearing an understated black outfit against a neutral backdrop

