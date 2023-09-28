Separatist Karabakh regime to dissolve after Azerbaijan's victory

Separatist Karabakh regime to dissolve after Azerbaijan's victory

Separatist Karabakh's decades-long, bloody dream of independence ended on Thursday with a formal decree declaring that the so-called Armenian statelet in Azerbaijan "ceases to exist" at the end of the year.

The decree issued by the separatist region's leader came moments after it was announced that more than half of the ethnic Armenian population has fled in the wake of last week's operation by arch-rival Azerbaijan.

Baku's lightning operation ended with a September 20 truce in the which the rebels pledged to disarm and enter "reintegration" talks.

Two rounds of talks were held as Azerbaijani forces methodically worked with Russian peacekeepers to collect separatist weapons silos and enter towns that had remained outside Baku's control since the sides first fought over the region in the 1990s.

Azerbaijani forces have now approached the edge of Stepanakert -- an emptying rebel stronghold where separatist leader Samvel Shakhramanyan issued his decree.

"Dissolve all state institutions and organisations under their departmental subordination by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist," said the decree.

"The population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including those located outside the republic, after the entry into force of this Decree, familiarise themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan."

 

