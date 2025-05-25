N Korea detains three over warship launch failure

PYONGYANG
North Korea has detained three people over an accident that occurred during the launch of a new warship this past week, state media reported on May 25.

Pyongyang has said that "a serious accident occurred" at May 21's launch ceremony in the eastern port city of Chongjin for a newly built 5,000-ton naval destroyer, in which sections of the bottom of the vessel were crushed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the mishap a "criminal act caused by absolute carelessness."

Those detained are Kang Jong Chol, the chief engineer at the Chongjin shipyard; Han Kyong Hak, head of the hull construction workshop; and Kim Yong Hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The KCNA report said the three were "responsible for the accident."

On May 23, KCNA reported that shipyard manager Hong Kil Ho had been summoned by law enforcement.

South Korea's military said U.S. and Seoul intelligence authorities assessed that North Korea's "side-launch attempt" of the ship failed, and the vessel was left listing in the water.

KCNA, however, reported that an "underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom," calling the extent of the damage "not serious."

