Mysterious structure in Kars draws curiosity

KARS

A mysterious structure in a village about 26 kilometers from Kars attracts public attention. Located in Bulanık village, the site is located on a peak known locally as “Ziyaret Hill” or “Evliya Hill,” maintaining its air of mystery.

The structure rises some 5 meters and is built from soft stones at the summit of a hill between Yahni Mountain and Dumanlı Mountain. Yet there is no concrete information about who built it, when it was constructed or for what purpose.

On the side facing the Ani Ruins, a 2-meter inscription appears carved into a flat stone. The language of the writing has not been deciphered so far. While locals believe it may belong to an ancient civilization, experts say the area requires detailed study.

Villagers have various theories about the structure’s purpose. Some claim it once served as a watchtower, while others argue it was a boundary marker or a religious monument. The lack of definitive information adds to the sense of mystery.

The hill has also drawn interest from treasure hunters over the years, though it is now protected under the supervision of village guards, with digging strictly prohibited. Residents of Bulanık village say they want an archaeological study to uncover the site’s historical and cultural value.

They believe the enigmatic structure could add a new chapter to Kars’ rich history.