Myra’s figurines on display for the first time

ANTALYA

Terracotta figurines dating back to the Hellenistic period, unearthed during excavations in 2020 and 2021 at the ancient city of Myra in Antalya’s Demre district, are being exhibited for the first time as part of the Antalya leg of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival.

The exhibition, “Terracotta Figurines of Myra,” features artifacts discovered under the direction of Professor Nevzat Çevik, draws significant interest from visitors.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Çevik said that excavations in the theater of the ancient city uncovered a uniquely rich collection of figurines, which were later completed with additional pieces found in subsequent years.

He stated that the figurines, produced over a span of some 300 years during the Hellenistic era, provide valuable insights into science, archaeology and art. “These figurines, found in the Hellenistic layer that predates the Roman theater, were likely offerings gathered in a sacred area during that period,” Çevik said.

Çevik described the collection as remarkable not only for its wide typological variety and vibrant colors but also for its excellent preservation and the long time span across which the figurines were made.

“Though small in size, these artifacts carry a vast cultural memory,” he said. “They reveal to us the beliefs, daily life, aesthetic values and craftsmanship of the Hellenistic people of Myra.”

“Women carrying their children, dancers in colorful garments, gods and goddesses such as Artemis, Herakles, Aphrodite and Leto with her children, alongside scenes from daily life like children playing with dogs and mounted riders, all form part of this rich group of finds,” he added. “Now, 2,100 years later, they have returned to the Myra Theater with this exhibition. Many were painstakingly reconstructed from thousands of fragments, revived and presented to the public for the first time.”

Fifty-six examples from this unique collection are on display inside a Roman-era shop within the galleries of the Myra Theater, Çevik said, noting that the figurines will become part of a permanent exhibition at the Museum of Lycian Civilizations starting in 2026.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Nov. 9.