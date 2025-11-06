Myra’s figurines on display for the first time

Myra’s figurines on display for the first time

ANTALYA
Myra’s figurines on display for the first time

Terracotta figurines dating back to the Hellenistic period, unearthed during excavations in 2020 and 2021 at the ancient city of Myra in Antalya’s Demre district, are being exhibited for the first time as part of the Antalya leg of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival.

The exhibition, “Terracotta Figurines of Myra,” features artifacts discovered under the direction of Professor Nevzat Çevik, draws significant interest from visitors.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Çevik said that excavations in the theater of the ancient city uncovered a uniquely rich collection of figurines, which were later completed with additional pieces found in subsequent years.

He stated that the figurines, produced over a span of some 300 years during the Hellenistic era, provide valuable insights into science, archaeology and art. “These figurines, found in the Hellenistic layer that predates the Roman theater, were likely offerings gathered in a sacred area during that period,” Çevik said.

Çevik described the collection as remarkable not only for its wide typological variety and vibrant colors but also for its excellent preservation and the long time span across which the figurines were made.

“Though small in size, these artifacts carry a vast cultural memory,” he said. “They reveal to us the beliefs, daily life, aesthetic values and craftsmanship of the Hellenistic people of Myra.”

“Women carrying their children, dancers in colorful garments, gods and goddesses such as Artemis, Herakles, Aphrodite and Leto with her children, alongside scenes from daily life like children playing with dogs and mounted riders, all form part of this rich group of finds,” he added. “Now, 2,100 years later, they have returned to the Myra Theater with this exhibition. Many were painstakingly reconstructed from thousands of fragments, revived and presented to the public for the first time.”

Fifty-six examples from this unique collection are on display inside a Roman-era shop within the galleries of the Myra Theater, Çevik said, noting that the figurines will become part of a permanent exhibition at the Museum of Lycian Civilizations starting in 2026.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Nov. 9.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Band keeps Ottoman military music tradition alive

Band keeps Ottoman military music tradition alive
Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU

Turkish coffee is Türkiye’s first ‘traditional specialty guaranteed’ registered in EU
Director portrays world through children’s eyes

Director portrays world through children’s eyes
Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome
Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿