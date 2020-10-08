Myra-Andriake summer excavations end with ‘important’ finds

ANTALYA

Summer excavations in the Myra-Andriake ancient site in the southern province of Antalya’s Demre district have ended, with finds from the works marked to be among the most important this year.

“We found the answers to many questions in this year’s excavations that we carried out in the orchestra. Hellenistic-era structures, architectural remains and structures were found. These finds included large amounts of earthenware and terracotta figurines, ceramic pots and oil lamps, silver and bronze metal finds and coins. For the figurines, we can say that they are the most important finds of the year,” Nevzat Çevik, an Akdeniz University Archaeology Department academic who headed the summer excavations, said.

On this 11th year of the excavations, 10 academics, seven doctoral students, four archaeologists and five archeology students from Akdeniz, Istanbul and Koç universities, along with 10 workers, had participated.

The excavations, which lasted three months, shoveled the lower rooms of the stage building of the Myra Ancient City Theater, revealing four meters of the orchestra section. The Hellenistic-era layers came to light, answering much of the anticipated question of how the Hellenistic times were like.

Noting that the excavations they carried out in the orchestra section found the answers to many questions, Çevik said: “We found Hellenistic-era structures, architectural remains, and pots. During these works and architectural studies in the orchestra, we came across a large group of finds that were scattered around a space. They were from the end of the 4th century and the beginning of the 1st century.”

Describing the figurines found and highlighting their significance, he said: “Among them were earthenware and terracotta figurines, ceramic pots and candles, silver and bronze metal finds and coins. The figurines are the most important finds of the year. It is the first time that many, very rich collections have been found together. In addition to normal life figures such as women, men, children, cavalry, there are also goddesses such as Leto, Artemis and Heracles.”

“I can say that the excavations we carried out in the Myra Ancient City Theater this summer gave one of the most important gifts of the year to Anatolian archeology,” Çevik added.

He stated they would continue with the conservation and restoration works of the site for two months in the autumn period.