Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months

Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months

BANGKOK
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months

Aung San Suu Kyi prepares to make an early voting for upcoming Nov. 8 general election at Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Oct. 29, 2020

Myanmar's junta extended a state of emergency by six months on Jan. 31, four years after it seized power triggering a civil war that has claimed thousands of lives.

The country is mired in a bloody, multi-sided conflict stemming from the February 2021 putsch that ended a 10-year experiment with democracy.

The military is struggling to contain armed resistance to its rule, suffering a series of damaging battlefield losses over the past year to an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups in the north and west of the country.

The ruling military council headed by army chief Min Aung Hlaing unanimously approved the extension, the junta's information team said in a statement.

Elections cannot be held under a state of emergency, so long-promised polls the junta has said will be held in 2025 will not take place until the second half of the year at the earliest.

Min Aung Hlaing told the ruling council that "peace and stability is still needed" before the state of emergency can be lifted and polls held.

The military seized power after making unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in 2020 elections which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide.

It has extended the state of emergency multiple times since as it battles established ethnic minority armed groups and newer pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces".

Myanmar , Government,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erbakan announces presidential bid

Erbakan announces presidential bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erbakan announces presidential bid

    Erbakan announces presidential bid

  2. Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

    Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

  3. TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

    TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

  4. Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

    Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

  5. Foreign minister vows to prevent terrorism in Syria

    Foreign minister vows to prevent terrorism in Syria
Recommended
Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit
One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation

One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation
UK to criminalize AI child abuse tools

UK to criminalize AI child abuse tools
Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city

Ukraine claims 14 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava city
Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

Syrias interim president makes 1st foreign visit to Saudi Arabia

Syria's interim president makes 1st foreign visit to Saudi Arabia
Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank

Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank
WORLD Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

Rwanda welcomed on Sunday calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

ECONOMY Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Around 1.5 million homes were sold in Türkiye last year, while 35 percent of those properties were purchased by women.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿