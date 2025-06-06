Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Adha bitterly amid Gaza massacres: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Muslim world and the Turkish people are celebrating the Eid al-Adha bitterly due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, commending the resistance of the Palestinians to protect their lands against Israeli aggression.

“We, as Muslims, are celebrating this Eid again bitterly due to the policy of massacres, genocide, destruction and savagery Israel has been pursuing in the past 20 months,” Erdoğan said in a video message he sent to his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to mark the Eid al-Adha on June 6.

“On the one hand we feel the happiness of the Eid al-Adha but on the other hand we feel the pains of Gazan people who meet the Eid in the debris,” Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye has been one of the loudest nations against the Israeli military campaign against Gaza that claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people since October 2023.

Erdoğan has once again commended the Palestinians who are heroically defending their lands against Israel’s inhuman crimes and aggression.

Erdoğan recalled that the People’s Alliance, constituting the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), serves as the assurance of Türkiye as they are the sole political entity that has the experience, vision and will to raise the country in all fields, from economy to foreign policy.

“The fact that Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in Istanbul in the fourth year of the war is clear evidence to this end,” Erdoğan said, referring to the two rounds of negotiations between the two warring nations on May 16 and June 2 in Istanbul under the Turkish facilitation.

Erdoğan stated that efforts to establish a terror-free Türkiye represent a significant milestone, emphasizing that this process, which will enhance national unity, will be carried out without any setbacks.

On the economy, there is recently good news concerning inflation, employment and exports, the president stressed, saying, “I want all our 86 million people know this: We will continue to work to turn the 'Century of Türkiye' into a century of brotherhood, democracy, prosperity, development and peace across our country. We will embrace all our 86 million people without discrimination.”

Erdoğan speaks with Saudi leader over phone

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to congratulate him on Eid al-Adha. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues.

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye’s support to Palestine will continue and expressed his happiness for the Western countries’ decision to lift the sanctions on Syria. He also congratulated Saudi Arabia for the successful Hajj organization.