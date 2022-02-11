MÜSİAD launches investment campaign

  • February 11 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD) has launched a campaign dubbed “year of investment.”

“We will carry out important organizations through this year to contribute to the Turkish economy with added-value, accelerate employment, increase production and investment volumes and lead developing domestic and national projects,” said MÜSİAD chairperson Mahmut Asmalı during a meeting with journalists at the headquarters of the association in Istanbul on Feb. 9.

In the first leg of the campaign, investments of 25 billion Turkish Liras ($1.85 billion) have been granted for projects in the Black Sea province of Samsun, southern province of Adana, the Aegean province of İzmir and the northwestern province of Sakarya, he said.

Noting that MÜSİAD recently opened offices in the Gulf region, he added: “We’re aiming for creating new partnerships for export-oriented trade.”

Meanwhile, MÜSİAD will host the 2nd Turk-Arab Businesss Summit in the southeastern province of Gaziantep at the end of May.

