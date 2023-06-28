Museums, ancient sites go digital

ISTANBUL
State-owned telecommunications company Türk Telekom has announced that it has completed the digital transformation of hundreds of historical and touristic places, museums and ruins in all 81 provinces of the country.

Within the scope of the “Hittite Culture and Tourism Project,” carried out with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the digital transformation of over 1,000 libraries has been achieved since April, while Wi-Fi service is offered to guests at all locations.

It was stated that the project covers the whole of Türkiye, including historical sites from the Istanbul Galata Mevlevi Lodge to the ancient city of Ephesus and from the Sümela Monastery to the Hasankeyf Museum.

In addition to Wi-Fi service in many historical and touristic places, the project offers the necessary applications under a single system.

Speaking about the project, Türk Telekom Corporate Sales Deputy General Manager Mustafa Eser said, “As Türk Telekom, we guide the digitalization journeys of many companies and public institutions with our products and services equipped with new-generation technologies. We not only produce new-generation technologies for the world but also lead Türkiye’s digital transformation.”

“As of April, we have completed the digital transformation of over 1,000 libraries in [the country’s all] 81 provinces. We are pleased to offer digital privileges to our students, who visit museums and ruins with their families, as well as history lovers, thanks to fiber internet access and digital services especially in cultural centers, ruins and museums,” he added.

