Museum displays skeletons of vertebrates

  • May 21 2021 07:00:00

Museum displays skeletons of vertebrates

EDİRNE
Museum displays skeletons of vertebrates

The Vertebrate Museum at the Trakya University (TU) Faculty of Science, Department of Biology, displaying hundreds of specimens from reptiles, birds and mammals, draws the attention of people with its great biological diversity.

In the museum, there are original skeletons of some animals as well as their embalmed bodies. All of the specimens in the museum consist of animals that died in Thrace resulting from illnesses or car crashes.

The university students get educated by seeing the museum’s animals that they cannot see in nature.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Mustafa Kaya, an ornithologist and academic at the Thrace University, said that out of 484 bird species in Turkey, 333 were seen in Thrace, with 237 in Edirne. Noting the interest in the museum has been increasing day by day, Kaya stated that there were many specimens of these bird species in the Vertebrate Museum, which was established about 10 years ago at the university.

Explaining that there are more than 150 birds belonging to 90 species and a large number of skeletons of vertebrate animals in the museum, Kaya said: “It is not easy for our students or people who come to visit the museum to see these birds in nature. They see the birds and get information about them in the museum. When they see a bird that is in danger of extinction in nature, they protect it.”

He also said that the museum was a source of information not only for university students but also for primary and secondary school students.

WORLD William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

  2. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  3. Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

    Erdoğan files lawsuit against opposition İYİ Party leader Akşener

  4. Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey seals deal for 60 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 45,626 as daily cases hit 9,385

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 45,626 as daily cases hit 9,385
Recommended
Excavations to resume on Giresun Island

Excavations to resume on Giresun Island
Artbook Days opens new dimension for Turkey’s art scene

Artbook Days opens new dimension for Turkey’s art scene
Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus
Journey through historical events at Hisart Live History Museum

Journey through historical events at Hisart Live History Museum
New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery
‘Apartment’ exhibition now open in Istanbul

‘Apartment’ exhibition now open in Istanbul
WORLD William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

William and Harry hit out at BBC over ’deceitful’ Diana interview

Princes William and Harry on May 20 hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over "the deceitful way" Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.
ECONOMY Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

 Fuel prices across Turkey rose significantly, prompted by a rise in special consumption tax (SCT), according to an industrial group.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç officially announced his candidacy to be re-elected chairman of the club.