Murderer’s spouse included in high profile femicide case

  • September 08 2021 07:00:00

Murderer’s spouse included in high profile femicide case

MUĞLA
Murderer’s spouse included in high profile femicide case

The wife of the murderer of Pınar Gültekin, a 27-year-old university student who was killed in the Aegean province of Muğla last year, has been included in the high profile femicide case.

A new indictment was prepared against main suspect Cemal Metin Avcı’s parents, Ayten and Selim Avcı, his divorced wife Eda Karagün, and his business partner Şükrü Gökhan Orhan, accusing them of trying to hide evidence at the scene following the murder.

Karagün had filed for divorce after the murder on the grounds that she did not want to carry the surname of her ex-spouse, whom she said was a murderer, any longer.

After persistent attempts by the Gültekin family’s lawyer that went all the way to the Supreme Court, the chief prosecutor’s office of the high court decided to prepare another indictment against others, including Karagün and Orhan.

Noting that there were contradictions in the statement of Karagün at the local court, the indictment demanded that the suspects be punished separately.

“From the beginning, we claimed that there were other perpetrators in the process. We resorted to all legal remedies and the trial expanded significantly with this indictment,” said Rezan Epözdemir, the Gültekin family’s lawyer.

Epözdemir said that their struggle will continue until justice is served.

The murder suspect already faces aggravated life imprisonment while prosecutors are likely to ask for up to five years in prison for the rest of the family members for helping Avcı cover up his tracks after the crime.

Gültekin had disappeared after leaving her home on July 16, 2020. With mounting evidence against him, Avcı had confessed that he had strangled her to death before burning her body and dumping it in a forest.

ARTS & LIFE Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

    Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

  2. Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

    Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

  3. Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

    Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

  4. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  5. Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

    Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands
Recommended
Old sea mine found in Bosphorus destroyed

Old sea mine found in Bosphorus destroyed
Hungarian chef introduces Turkish cuisine to world

Hungarian chef introduces Turkish cuisine to world
Traditional Kyrgyz game continues to be played in Turkey’s east

Traditional Kyrgyz game continues to be played in Turkey’s east
Nurses arrested over vaccine card scam

Nurses arrested over vaccine card scam
Migrants in Turkey getting virus jab, says minister

Migrants in Turkey getting virus jab, says minister
Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE
WORLD Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Sept. 6 that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports saw 18.3 million passengers in August, the country’s air travel authority announced on Sept. 7.
SPORTS Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Elif Berfin Altun, a 14-year-old athlete who holds nine Turkish records in shooting, will represent Turkey at a world championship to be held in Peru.