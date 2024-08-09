Muğla leads Türkiye in motorcycle ownership

MUĞLA

The western province of Muğla has witnessed 20,404 motorcycle sales in the first half of the year, leading in the country in per capita motorcycle ownership, according to the date shared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

With a population of 1.1 million, Muğla boasts 264,570 motorcycles, meaning a quarter of its residents own a bike. This figure surpasses even the densely populated Istanbul, which has 701,765 motorcycles for its 15.6 million residents.

In the January-June period, Muğla also witnessed a milestone: Motorcycle sales and registrations exceeded those of automobiles. The province now has 256,566 cars compared to 264,570 motorcycles, out of a total of 683,189 motor vehicles.

Touristic districts such as Marmaris, Bodrum and Fethiye see motorcycles as the primary mode of transportation. This trend is also noticeable in the central district of Menteşe, where couriers extensively use motorcycles. However, this increase in motorcycle use has led to 2,640 accidents in six months, resulting in 14 fatalities. The relatively low death rate is attributed to strict traffic inspections and helmet enforcement campaigns.

Residents cite parking issues, ease of transportation, and high fuel prices as the main reasons for their preference for motorcycles.

Mustafa Yaraş, a local, said, "We prefer motorcycles because fuel is expensive, parking is a problem, and motorcycles are faster." Another resident, echoing the same sentiment, said that these practical benefits have led to widespread motorcycle use, particularly in central Muğla.