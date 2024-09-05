Muğla hosts thousands of paragliders in 8 months

MUĞLA

Located in the country's Aegean province of Muğla’s Fethiye district, Babadağ has witnessed a total of 138,158 paragliding flights —including training, amateur, and commercial flights — in just eight months.

Traveling by road or cable car, adventure seekers visiting the district for vacation arrive in Babadağ, which is situated in the Ölüdeniz neighborhood at an elevation of 1,965 meters.

Travelers who launch their paragliders from the runways there gain the opportunity to witness the distinctive aerial perspective of Ölüdeniz.

As vacationers enjoy the adrenaline-filled experience at around 2,000 meters, tourism industry professionals are equally pleased by the strong interest in the center.

n “Over 200,000 flights were conducted last year. We anticipate that this year's air festivals will result in an equal or higher number of flights than those in the previous year,” said Osman Çıralı, the head of the Fethiye Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Çıralı stressed that flight safety has risen to prominence due to the increase in flight numbers, adding that maintaining the brand value depends on these safety measures.

He invited all paragliding enthusiasts to visit Babadağ and experience the spectacular aerial view of Ölüdeniz.

Meanwhile, the Orkut Baysal Paragliding XC Turkish and Junior Championship, organized by the Türkiye Air Sports Federation, has commenced in the eastern province of Erzincan, with around 120 paragliding competitors — 10 of whom are female — participating in the event.