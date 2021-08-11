Mucilage continues to be threat, expert warns

ISTANBUL

The presence of marine mucilage in the depths of the Marmara Sea continues to be a threat even though it was cleared from the surface of the sea a few weeks ago, according to the latest exploration studies carried out on the surface and bottom of the sea by an expert.



Submitting a presentation to the Parliamentary Mucilage Research Commission, Mustafa Sarı, the dean of Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University’s Marine Faculty, said that the marine mucilage that has invaded the Marmara Sea continues to be a grave threat despite cleaning efforts.



Showing the photographs he took under water to the members of the commission, Sarı drew attention to the shapes of the marine mucilage starting three meters below the sea surface and as deep as 30 meters.



When asked in which area the mucilage is seen more concentrated, Sarı said the mucilage density increases at three meters deep in the sea off Tavşan island, the smallest of Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands.



Noting that there is no chance to stop climate change and temperature increase, Sarı pointed to the necessity of the rapid restoration of the Marmara Sea and the recovery of the ecosystem.



Sarı stated that the Marmara Sea should be declared a “protected area” urgently, and industrial wastes should be subjected to advanced biological treatment.