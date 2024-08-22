Mpox risk low but imported cases may increase in Europe: EU agency

STOCKHOLM
Vials of single doses of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox are seen from a cooler at a vaccinations site on Aug. 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. African health officials said mpox cases have spiked by 160% in the last year, warning the risk of further spread is high given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines on the continent

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported on Wednesday that while the risk of mpox virus remains low in Europe, there could be an increase in imported cases.

During an online seminar, ECDC expert Orlando Cenciarelli stated that the overall risk for the European population is currently very low.

Cenciarelli emphasized that individuals who have had contact with mpox patients are at a higher risk, although the disease generally presents as mild. However, those with underlying health conditions and weakened immune systems may experience moderate to severe illness if infected.

He highlighted the possibility of additional imported cases, particularly following the detection of Europe’s only case this year in Sweden on Aug. 15. He underscored the importance for European countries to be ready to manage these cases and prevent further transmission.

Cenciarelli recommended that vaccines should be offered only to those at risk of infection, individuals with severe illness, and those traveling to regions where transmission is likely, based on individual risk assessments.

Marc-Alain Widdowson, a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe, who also attended the seminar, reported that in the summer of 2022, Europe recorded 27,000 cases and 10 deaths due to mpox. Widdowson expressed confidence that Europe can shield itself from the virus.

Recently, the WHO and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared mpox a public health emergency of international and continental concern.

According to Africa CDC's latest data, 17,541 mpox cases and 517 deaths have been reported across 13 African countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the epicenter of the outbreak, responsible for 96% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported in 2024. Congo has logged 16,700 confirmed or suspected cases, resulting in over 570 deaths.

Other countries have also been affected, with South Africa reporting 24 confirmed cases, including three fatalities, and Cameroon confirming five cases, resulting in two deaths. Burundi has reported over 100 cases, Nigeria has 39, Liberia has five, Rwanda has four, while Ivory Coast and Uganda have two cases each, and Kenya has one confirmed case.

