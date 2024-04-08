Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 96

Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 96

NAMPULA
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 96

A makeshift ferry boat has sunk off the north coast of Mozambique killing 96 people, including children, authorities said Monday, raising an earlier death toll.

The converted fishing boat, carrying about 130 people, ran into trouble late on Sunday as it was trying to reach an island off Nampula province, officials said.

Most of those on board were trying to escape the mainland because of a panic caused by disinformation about cholera, according to Nampula's secretary of state Jaime Neto.

On Sunday, authorities said the boat was believed to have sunk as it was overcrowded and unsuited to carrying passengers.

"Five more (bodies) have been found in the last few hours, therefore we are talking about 96 deaths," Silverio Nauaito, the island's administrator, told AFP.

Three of the five were children, he added.

Rescuers have found 11 survivors and search operations are continuing, the official said.

Earlier, officials had said 91 people lost their lives.

The southern African country, one of the world's poorest, has recorded almost 15,000 cases of cholera and 32 deaths since October, according to government data.

Nampula is the worst affected region, accounting for a third of all cases.

In recent months, the province has also received a large influx of people fleeing a wave of jihadist attacks in its northern neighbour of Cabo Delgado.

 Missing at sea 

The boat was headed to the Island of Mozambique, a small coral islet that used to serve as the capital of Portuguese East Africa and gave its name to the country.

Unverified footage circulating online appeared to show dozens of bodies covered by blankets lying on a beach.

Nauaito said it was not clear how many people were missing at sea as authorities were yet to determine the exact number of passengers.

A trading-post on the route to India, initially used by Arab merchants, the Island of Mozambique was claimed for Portugal by famed explorer Vasco da Gama.

Hosting a fortified city and linked to the mainland by a bridge built in the 1960s, the island is listed as a World Heritage Site by the UN's culture agency, UNESCO.

Mozambique, which has a long Indian Ocean coastline, was a Portuguese colony until independence in 1975.

Home to more than 30 million people, it is regularly hit by destructive cyclones.

In March, at least one person died as an illegal fishing vessel foundered near a southern beach.

With almost two thirds of the population living in poverty, Mozambique has set high hopes on vast natural gas deposits discovered in Cabo Delgado in 2010.

But an insurgency since 2017 waged by militants linked to the Islamic State group has stalled progress.

More than 5,000 people have been killed and almost a million forced to flee their homes since fighting began.

ferry accident, drowned,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

    EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

  2. UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation

    UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation

  3. Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

    Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

  4. CHP seeks annulment of Hatay election

    CHP seeks annulment of Hatay election

  5. French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Olympics

    French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Olympics
Recommended
EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell
UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation

UN officials in Lebanon urge Israel border de-escalation
French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Olympics

French charity sounds alarm about Seine ahead of Olympics
Russia says over 10,000 residential houses flooded across Urals, Siberia

Russia says over 10,000 residential houses flooded across Urals, Siberia
Top Russian diplomat in China for official visit

Top Russian diplomat in China for official visit
Israel says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon strike

Israel says Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon strike
WORLD EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

The European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea has repelled attacks on 11 civilian ships since it was launched in late February, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.
ECONOMY Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

Industrial production rises more than 11 percent

The annual increase in industrial production picked up sharply from 1.3 percent in January to 11.5 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿