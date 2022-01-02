Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

  • January 02 2022 09:33:00

Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

Birkan Uzun, a Turkish Cypriot climber who made headlines last week after unfurling a TRNC flag in Antarctica has died in a skiing accident in the United States.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar broke the news that Uzun was dead after the U.S. diplomatic mission notified his office in north Nicosia following a ski accident in Oregon.

"I've been informed with great sorrow that Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who made us all proud with his achievements, passed away as a result of an accident in America," Tatar said on Facebook.

He conveyed his condolences to Uzun’s family and loved ones.

On Twitter, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also offered his sympathies following the skier's tragic death.

"It is with deep sadness that I learned that the Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who made us all proud with his achievements, passed away as a result of an accident in the U.S.," said Altun.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the death of Uzun, but U.S. media said that he was found unresponsive in a tree well and was rushed by patrollers to a hospital.

The sudden death of the 28-year-old skier has sent shock waves to the Turkish Cypriot community who only last week were cheering him on after he climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak of Antarctica.

Uzun had posed for victory in front of the TRNC flag after reaching the summit of 4,892 meters on Dec. 16 following a challenging route.

WORLD Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

  3. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  4. Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

    Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

  5. Turkey’s first dam back in service after 27 years

    Turkey’s first dam back in service after 27 years
Recommended
Beloved American actress Betty White dies at 99

Beloved American actress Betty White dies at 99
Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo

Tiger shot dead after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo
Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy

Vienna art show seeks to address WWII legacy
Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums
Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program

Antalya ballet to welcome New Year with rich program
Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
WORLD Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany has shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.

ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.