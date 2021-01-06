Mount Nemrut welcomes half million visitors in five years

  • January 06 2021 07:00:00

Mount Nemrut welcomes half million visitors in five years

ADIYAMAN
Mount Nemrut welcomes half million visitors in five years

Mount Nemrut, one of the world’s most important historical and cultural heritage sites, was visited by nearly half a million people over the last five years, surpassing the population of many of Turkey’s provinces.

Towering 2,134 meters over Turkey’s southeastern province of Adıyaman, Mount Nemrut has welcomed 530,000 visitors since the beginning of 2016, Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Mustafa Ekinci said.

Known for its stunning sunset and sunrise views, Mount Nemrut holds a place in the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

One of the highest peaks of the eastern Taurus mountain range in southeastern Turkey, Mount Nemrut is believed to have been the site of a first-century royal tomb.

The sanctuary at the top of Mount Nemrut was built by Antiochos I for himself as a funerary monument over 2,000 years ago.

The colossal heads of Apollo, Zeus, Hercules, and Antiochos I and several Greek and Persian gods also adorn the summit.

According to Ekinci, there was a decrease in the number of visitors to the region in 2020, due to the pandemic, however, both officials and locals anticipate a boom in visitor numbers in the second half of 2021.

Ekinci invited both local and foreign tourists to Adıyaman to see the beauty of Mount Nemrut.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

  2. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  3. Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

    Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

  4. Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

    Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

  5. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide
Recommended
Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry

Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry
Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal

Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal
Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit

Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit
Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister
Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med
Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered

Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered
Ski resort attracts visitors with artificial ice mountain, zipline

Ski resort attracts visitors with artificial ice mountain, zipline
WORLD Russia likely behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies said on Jan. 5 that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that has shaken government and corporate security, contradicting President Donald Trump, who had suggested China could be to blame.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 8 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 5, an official statement said.
SPORTS Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Galatasaray suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat on Jan. 5 to Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.