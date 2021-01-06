Mount Nemrut welcomes half million visitors in five years

ADIYAMAN

Mount Nemrut, one of the world’s most important historical and cultural heritage sites, was visited by nearly half a million people over the last five years, surpassing the population of many of Turkey’s provinces.

Towering 2,134 meters over Turkey’s southeastern province of Adıyaman, Mount Nemrut has welcomed 530,000 visitors since the beginning of 2016, Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Mustafa Ekinci said.

Known for its stunning sunset and sunrise views, Mount Nemrut holds a place in the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

One of the highest peaks of the eastern Taurus mountain range in southeastern Turkey, Mount Nemrut is believed to have been the site of a first-century royal tomb.

The sanctuary at the top of Mount Nemrut was built by Antiochos I for himself as a funerary monument over 2,000 years ago.

The colossal heads of Apollo, Zeus, Hercules, and Antiochos I and several Greek and Persian gods also adorn the summit.

According to Ekinci, there was a decrease in the number of visitors to the region in 2020, due to the pandemic, however, both officials and locals anticipate a boom in visitor numbers in the second half of 2021.

Ekinci invited both local and foreign tourists to Adıyaman to see the beauty of Mount Nemrut.