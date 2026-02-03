Mount Hasan returns to calm after brief post-quake stirring

AKSARAY

In the wake of the catastrophic Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, concerns briefly flared over Mount Hasan, central Anatolia's watchful active volcano, as gas emissions rose and groundwater levels climbed — yet ongoing observations confirm the activity has quieted back to routine.

Rising roughly 7,000 years after its last known eruption, Mount Hasan is a defining landmark of Aksaray province and a gateway to the historic Cappadocia region, where nearly 80 percent of the population relies on agriculture and livestock.

During the powerful earthquakes on Feb. 6, monitoring data recorded a 51-millimeter increase in gas release and underground water levels around the volcano.

Tayfun Aydın, Aksaray representative of the Chamber of Geological Engineers, stated that changes were temporary and stabilized shortly after the seismic activity subsided.

He stressed that while Mount Hasan is classified as an active volcano, the status should not be a cause for alarm.

Three monitoring stations continuously track gas emissions and subsurface water movements.

“These measurements show that Mount Hasan is still geologically active and influenced by nearby fault lines,” Aydın said, adding that the volcano remains under constant observation to assess any potential risks based on scientific data.