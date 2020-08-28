Motor vehicle registrations double in July

  • August 28 2020 10:57:39

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey doubled in July (up 105.5 percent), compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Aug. 28.

A total of 138,883 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, rising from 67,621 in July 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK). On a monthly basis, the figure was also up 82.6 percent.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered surpassed 23.65
million through the end of this July, TÜİK said.

Last month, automobiles accounted for the lion's share of new registrations - 59.8 percent - while small trucks accounted for 11.7 percent. MotorcyclesBrepresented 22.5 percent.

In terms of distribution of model brands for new registered cars, 18.9 percent were Renault, 15.8 percent Fiat, and 6.9 percent Volkswagen.

In January-July, the number of registered vehicles climbed 38.4 percent year-on-year to 526,939.

 

WORLD Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 27 the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.
