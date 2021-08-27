Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

  • August 27 2021 07:00:00

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

ISTANBUL
Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

A world-famous motocross rider has crossed the European side of the Istanbul strait reaching the Asian side in 1.5 minutes by riding a specially designed bike on the Marmara Sea for an ice-cream advertisement.

“It was an unusual experience. Thanks to all who gave me this opportunity,” legendary bike-rider Robbie Maddison said at a press conference on Aug. 25.

Starting from the Ortaköy neighborhood on the European side, Maddison crossed the strait floating on the Marmara Sea with his bike and reached the Beylerbeyi neighborhood on the Asian side in 90 seconds.

It took a total of 3 minutes for the rider to come back to Ortaköy.

“This was the hardest mission I have ever succeeded. Think big or do not think,” he said.

The marine traffic in the strait was stopped for a while for Maddison’s ad shoot.

Stating that he was working for this mission for a year, Maddison said: “It finished in just three minutes. I hope this experience will be an inspiration for those dealing with hard things in life.”

Wearing an evil eye while crossing the strait, Maddison went on to say: “I believe in the power of the evil eye. Once I was a stuntman for a James Bond movie [in Istanbul]. I wore an evil eye at that time, too. I have plenty of evil eyes at my house.”

Robbie Maddison, 40, is an Australian motorbike stunt performer, mostly known for being a stunt double for James Bond actor Daniel Craig in the movie Skyfall in 2012. He received a Screen Actors Guild Award for best stunt ensemble for the film shot in Istanbul.

Bosphorus,

TURKEY Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport attack

    Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport attack

  2. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  3. Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

    Turkey brings back first batch of troops from Kabul

  4. Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

    Turkey urges Taliban to form ‘inclusive’ government

  5. Historic castle gate unearthed in central Turkey

    Historic castle gate unearthed in central Turkey
Recommended
Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021
Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig
Turkey win in straight sets against Finland in European Volleyball Championship

Turkey win in straight sets against Finland in European Volleyball Championship
Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars
Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match
Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener
WORLD More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: Rights agency

Gunmen killed more than 150 people in an attack last week in a restive part of western Ethiopia that sparked deadly reprisals, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Aug. 26. 
ECONOMY Economy in steady recovery period: Minister

Economy in steady recovery period: Minister

The Turkish economy is in a steady recovery period, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan has told some members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group in parliament.

SPORTS Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

A world-famous motocross rider has crossed the European side of the Istanbul strait reaching the Asian side in 1.5 minutes by riding a specially designed bike on the Marmara Sea for an ice-cream advertisement.