Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

ISTANBUL

A world-famous motocross rider has crossed the European side of the Istanbul strait reaching the Asian side in 1.5 minutes by riding a specially designed bike on the Marmara Sea for an ice-cream advertisement.

“It was an unusual experience. Thanks to all who gave me this opportunity,” legendary bike-rider Robbie Maddison said at a press conference on Aug. 25.

Starting from the Ortaköy neighborhood on the European side, Maddison crossed the strait floating on the Marmara Sea with his bike and reached the Beylerbeyi neighborhood on the Asian side in 90 seconds.

It took a total of 3 minutes for the rider to come back to Ortaköy.

“This was the hardest mission I have ever succeeded. Think big or do not think,” he said.

The marine traffic in the strait was stopped for a while for Maddison’s ad shoot.

Stating that he was working for this mission for a year, Maddison said: “It finished in just three minutes. I hope this experience will be an inspiration for those dealing with hard things in life.”

Wearing an evil eye while crossing the strait, Maddison went on to say: “I believe in the power of the evil eye. Once I was a stuntman for a James Bond movie [in Istanbul]. I wore an evil eye at that time, too. I have plenty of evil eyes at my house.”

Robbie Maddison, 40, is an Australian motorbike stunt performer, mostly known for being a stunt double for James Bond actor Daniel Craig in the movie Skyfall in 2012. He received a Screen Actors Guild Award for best stunt ensemble for the film shot in Istanbul.