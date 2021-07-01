Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament

ANKARA

The Turkish Presidency has submitted a motion to the parliament seeking the removal of the parliamentary immunity of 20 deputies, including Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The presidential motion was sent to a parliamentary panel composed of the members of the constitutional and judicial commissions. It will be brought before the General Assembly in case the panel takes an action on the removal of immunities.

The motion includes 15 MPs from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and one each from the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party (DP), the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) and the Democratic Regions Party (DBP).