Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament

  • July 01 2021 13:14:00

Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament

ANKARA
Motion to lift immunity of CHP leader and 19 MPs submitted to parliament

The Turkish Presidency has submitted a motion to the parliament seeking the removal of the parliamentary immunity of 20 deputies, including Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The presidential motion was sent to a parliamentary panel composed of the members of the constitutional and judicial commissions. It will be brought before the General Assembly in case the panel takes an action on the removal of immunities.

The motion includes 15 MPs from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and one each from the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party (DP), the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) and the Democratic Regions Party (DBP).

politics,

TURKEY Turkey unveils new action plan for violence against women

Turkey unveils new action plan for violence against women
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey starts giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey starts giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  2. Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

    Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

  3. Turkey lifts restrictions as normalization phase begins

    Turkey lifts restrictions as normalization phase begins

  4. President Erdoğan vows to complete Kanal Istanbul in six years

    President Erdoğan vows to complete Kanal Istanbul in six years

  5. Kanal Istanbul won't affect governance of straits: Turkish FM

    Kanal Istanbul won't affect governance of straits: Turkish FM
Recommended
İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul
CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic

CHP leader urges short-term allowance during pandemic
MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams
CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party

CHP MP resigns to join Workers’ Party
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works
WORLD EU revives bloc-wide travel with COVID pass but Delta poses threat

EU revives bloc-wide travel with COVID pass but Delta poses threat 

An EU-wide COVID certificate for easier travel comes into force on July 1, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period, but the more-infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

ECONOMY Retrenchment circular limits usage of official cars, phones

Retrenchment circular limits usage of official cars, phones

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a detailed circular to cut red tape and reduce expenditures.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe unveiled a tribute on June 29 to one of its football legends. 