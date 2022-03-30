Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir

  • March 30 2022 07:00:00

Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir

İZMİR
Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir

A historical marble stele featuring mother goddess Cybele and her lions, unearthed in the Ancient City of Ephesus in the Selçuk district of İzmir, has been put on display for the first time.

As part of the “12 Months, 12 Exhibitions” project, carried out by the İzmir Archaeology Museum Directorate, the artifacts that have been registered in the museum inventory and have not been exhibited before are now open to visitors.

The cult and ritual artifacts selected by authorities from the museum collection have been placed around the central showcase of the İzmir Archaeology Museum Treasure Room and in the foyer.

The approximately 2,200-year-old stele, found in the ancient city of Ephesus, is being shown in the exhibition this month. There is a depiction of the mother goddess Cybele, two lions, and two people in the artwork, which was produced with relief technique.

Speaking about the artworks on display, İzmir Museum Director Cengiz Topal said: “Cybele is an Anatolian goddess. It is the continuation of the mother goddess tradition starting with Çatalhöyük Mother Goddess. It symbolizes abundance, fertility, and mountains. It is mostly found in the mountains. It is placed on rocky areas to increase fertility and abundance. This stele, which dates back to some 2,200 years, is made of marble. The mother goddess Cybele and her lions are depicted on the artifact, which is about 30 centimeters in width and 40 centimeters in length, and embroidered with relief technique.”

The İzmir Archeology Museum brings together 12 unique artifacts preserved in its warehouses within the scope of the “You Will See What You Don’t See” project. As part of the project, an artifact will be exhibited every month throughout the year.

Izmir,

ARTS & LIFE Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir

Mother Goddess stele on display in İzmir
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

    Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

  2. British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

    British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

  3. Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

    Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

  4. Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

    Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

  5. Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

    Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey
Recommended
Hair loss: Women speak of the pain of going bald

Hair loss: Women speak of the pain of going bald
High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo
Tokyo’s historic Nakagin Capsule Tower to be demolished

Tokyo’s historic Nakagin Capsule Tower to be demolished
Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order
African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest

African mask sold for 4.2 million in France despite protest
NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000
WORLD UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

British police said Tuesday that they were fining 20 people over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during coronavirus lockdowns, and that more people could face penalties.

ECONOMY Government announces new tax cuts

Government announces new tax cuts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new reductions in the value-added tax (VAT) for some consumer products, as well as medical equipment and home sales transactions.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match