Moroccan King renews call for dialogue with Algeria

The king of Morocco has reiterated his call for talks with Algeria to repair relations damaged by disputes over the Western Sahara.

In a speech marking his 26th anniversary on the throne on July 29, Mohammed VI said Morocco is ready for "a frank and responsible dialogue" that is "fraternal and sincere on the various outstanding issues between the two countries."

Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975, is largely controlled by Morocco but considered a non-self-governing territory by the United Nations.

A conflict there has pitted Morocco against the Algerian-backed Polisario Front separatists for 50 years.

The king called for "a consensual solution that saves face for all parties, where there will be neither winner nor loser," without providing further details.

At the same time, he noted growing international support for Morocco's autonomy plan for the Western Sahara, "within the framework of Morocco's sovereignty."

Rabat's proposed autonomy plan was backed by the United States in 2020 when it recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed region in exchange for the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel.

Since then, several countries, including France, have offered their support to Morocco.

Algeria broke off relations with Morocco in 2021, accusing it of supporting separatist movements.

Mohammed VI, 61, assumed the throne on July 23, 1999 after the death of his father Hassan II.