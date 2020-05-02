More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

  • May 02 2020 10:13:00

More Turkish expats under quarantine after evacuation

ŞANLIURFA- Anadolu Agency
An additional 373 people were placed under 14-day quarantine in this province on May 1 after returning from abroad amid the novel coronavirus.

The Şanlıurfa provincial governorate said 100 were brought from Iraq by bus and 273 from Algeria by plane. A total of 299 were Turks.

They were transferred to rooms after a health screening to begin the two-week observation, after which they will be able to leave if no symptoms have occurred.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

