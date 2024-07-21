More trash balloons launched from North Korea, says Seoul

More trash balloons launched from North Korea, says Seoul

SEOUL
More trash balloons launched from North Korea, says Seoul

North Korea has resumed sending balloons carrying trash across the border into the South, Seoul's military said Sunday, in apparent response to the South restarting loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts.

The two Koreas have engaged in a tit-for-tat balloon campaign, with the North sending nearly 2,000 trash-carrying balloons southwards since May, saying it is retaliation for propaganda balloons launched by South Korean activists.

"The North is launching another batch of rubbish-carrying balloons," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday, noting they were flying towards the northern part of Gyeonggi.

"Please report them to the military or police and refrain from direct contact with the objects."

The latest batch of balloons comes three days after Seoul announced it had resumed loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts directed at North Korea.

Seoul warned it will broaden the scope of such broadcasts if the North persists in sending the trash-carrying balloons, describing them as "low-class actions" and noting that "all responsibility lies squarely with the North Korean military".

"We can increase the number of broadcast speakers in the frontline areas if the North continues its provocations," a military official told Yonhap news agency on Saturday.

The North's balloons have disrupted more than 100 flights carrying 10,000 passengers, a South Korean lawmaker said earlier this month.

In response, Seoul has fully suspended a tension-reducing military agreement and announced in June that it was resuming propaganda broadcasts along the border.

In addition to anti-Kim leaflets sent from the South, isolated North Korea is extremely sensitive about its people gaining access to South Korean pop culture products, with a recent South Korean government report pointing to a 2022 case where a man was executed for possession of content from the South.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The propaganda broadcasts -- a tactic which dates back to the Korean War -- infuriate Pyongyang, which previously threatened artillery strikes against Seoul's loudspeaker units.

Prior to the latest propaganda broadcasts, Seoul recently resumed live-fire drills on border islands and near the demilitarised zone that divides the Korean peninsula.

south korea,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Drilling rig collapses in Gabar oil site

Drilling rig collapses in Gabar oil site
LATEST NEWS

  1. Drilling rig collapses in Gabar oil site

    Drilling rig collapses in Gabar oil site

  2. Sürmeneli, Gazoz to carry Turkish flag at Olympics opening ceremony

    Sürmeneli, Gazoz to carry Turkish flag at Olympics opening ceremony

  3. Eastern city hosts mountain bike championship

    Eastern city hosts mountain bike championship

  4. Turkish theater eyes global stages with new plan

    Turkish theater eyes global stages with new plan

  5. Pakistan forms board to identify pro-Israel businesses

    Pakistan forms board to identify pro-Israel businesses
Recommended
Pakistan forms board to identify pro-Israel businesses

Pakistan forms board to identify pro-Israel businesses
Iraq to import electricity from Türkiye

Iraq to import electricity from Türkiye
Netanyahu to face US Congress amid Gaza tensions

Netanyahu to face US Congress amid Gaza tensions
China, the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes

China, the Philippines reach deal in effort to stop clashes

1 more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli bombing

1 more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli bombing
French police clash with water demonstrators after port blockade

French police clash with water demonstrators after port blockade
Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic

Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic
WORLD Pakistan forms board to identify pro-Israel businesses

Pakistan forms board to identify pro-Israel businesses

Pakistan has formed a committee to identify companies to boycott for supporting Israel in its offensive on the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿