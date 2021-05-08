More than 200 injured in Israeli attacks across east Jerusalem

  May 08 2021 09:02:00

JERUSALEM
The number injured rose to 205 in Israeli attacks late on May 7 at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Eighty-eight were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem, while others were treated as outpatients, said a statement.

Most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets fired by Israeli police, it added.

Palestine Red Crescent established a field hospital in the region because of a lack of beds at hospitals.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

Police attacked Muslim worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque while worshippers were performing tarawih - special night prayers - during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tensions in Jerusalem have soared in recent weeks as Palestinians have protested against Israel’s restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and after authorities ordered several Palestinian families to leave their homes to make way for Israeli settlers.

The United States called for "de-escalation", later adding that the violence was "especially disturbing now, coming as it does on the last days of Ramadan".

Earlier they had said the threatened evictions could worsen the situation in east Jerusalem, as the United Nations warned the forced evictions could amount to "war crimes".

Friday’s unrest came on Al-Quds Day, an annual day of pro-Palestinian rallies held by Israel’s arch-enemy Iran, which also saw many thousands march in majority-Muslim countries across the region and as far as Pakistan.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said he held the Israeli government "responsible" for the unrest and voiced "full support for our heroes in Aqsa".

International observers urged calm, with U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Vennesland tweeting his concern, and urging all parties to "respect the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City in the interest of peace & stability".

